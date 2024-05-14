Congress will win 12 to 14 Parliament constituencies in Telangana, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Congress would win 12 to 14 Parliament constituencies in the State.



Thanking the cadre for striving hard in support of Congress candidates, Bhatti, while addressing a press conference in Manthani, said the voters, braving heat conditions, took part in voting in large numbers to protect the State, country and democracy.

He said the INDIA bloc would come to power and distribute wealth to the people and alleged that the BJP was raising unnecessary issues to derive mileage during elections. Yet, the voters extended support to the INDIA bloc during the elections.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion. Bhatti later took part in the third anniversary celebrations of a few temples at the native place of Sridhar Babu in Dhanwada.