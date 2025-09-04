Congress Will Uphold People’s Faith: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the Congress government would uphold the confidence and faith reposed in it by the people through its continued commitment to the welfare of the poor.

Addressing a public meeting at Damaracherla in Chundrugonda mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, he alleged that the BRS government had treated the poor like “insects” and ignored their welfare during its 10 years in power. “It dashed the dream of the poor owning a house by allocating 2BHK houses only to ruling party members,” he charged.

In contrast, Ponguleti said, the Congress government had honoured its election promise by sanctioning 4.5 lakh Indiramma Houses to eligible families within one and a half years. “For us, this is not just a scheme but a matter of self-respect and dignity of the poor,” he stressed.

He added that an additional 25,000 houses were sanctioned for villages under ITDAs, of which 13,000 have already been allotted to Adivasis, Chenchus and other sub-tribes.

“Despite financial constraints, all welfare schemes, including Indiramma Houses, will continue at any cost. Every eligible poor family in the state will get a house in a phased manner,” Ponguleti assured.