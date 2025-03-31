Congress will seek revenge on BRS for false cases: Uttam

Suryapet: In a heated address at a public meeting in Huzurnagar, minister for irrigation and civil supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that the Congress would seek “revenge” on the BRS for targeting and filing false cases against Congress leaders during its 10-year rule.

Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that Congress members faced a lot of hardships under the previous BRS government, which he accused of pursuing personal vendettas. Emphasising the need for retribution, Uttam Kumar Reddy warned that BRS leaders would now have to face the consequences of their actions. The statement received enthusiastic support from Congress attendees at the meeting.

On the issue of welfare programmes, Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that the earlier BRS government made little progress in issuing ration cards. He pledged that the Congress administration would provide ration cards to all eligible families, describing the distribution as a continuous process. He further stated that the supply of coarse rice under the public distribution system (PDS) was ineffective, with many beneficiaries choosing to sell the rice instead of consuming it due to its poor quality.

The minister added that introducing fine rice for ration card holders could bring about a “revolutionary change” in improving food security in Telangana, reducing wasteful spending and enhancing the quality of life for the state’s poor.

Several high-profile leaders also attended the public meeting, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dudilla Sridhar Babu and MLAs from various constituencies of the erstwhile Nalgonda district.