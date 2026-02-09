Congress Will Give House To Every Poor Person, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government is constantly striving to ensure the welfare and security of the poor and has taken on the responsibility of fulfilling the dream of owning a home for every eligible poor person in towns and villages.

Participating in a public meeting during municipality elections held in Chelpur of Hanamkonda, Srinivas Reddy said the government brought a number of welfare schemes such as Indiramma houses, fine rice, ration cards, and free electricity under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership, and he noticed the joy on the faces of the women who came to the meeting wearing Indiramma sarees.The minister announced that the distribution of Indiramma houses in the second phase will begin from April. In three more phases, eligible poor people will be given their own homes. The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already made it clear that there will be no compromise on the Indiramma housing scheme.Srinivas Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the construction of houses, which are a symbol of self-respect for the poor, during their 10-year rule. However, he said 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses were provided in the first phase within two years of the Congress government coming to power.The minister said the Bhoobharathi Act has been introduced to resolve land disputes, which remained unresolved for decades, as people owning the land are facing difficulties due to the lack of proper documents.Prior to attending the public meeting, Srinivas Reddy visited the Kodavatancha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Regonda mandal and offered prayers.