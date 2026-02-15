Congress Will Get Mayor Post in Karimnagar: Ponnam

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday exuded confidence that the Congress would get the mayor post of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to media persons, he recalled the BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind saying that the BJP would not contest the mayor post in Nizamabad due to lack of majority. “How can Union Minister Bandi Sanjay say that he will get the mayor's post if he does not have a majority in Karimnagar?” the Minister asked.

“The mayor is elected democratically. There will be camp politics for electing mayor and chairperson,” he said.