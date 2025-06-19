Congress Will Ensure Constant Power Supply To All: MLA Makkan Singh Raj Tagore

Karimnagar: The Congress government is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply not only to the farming sector but also to every household across the state, said MLA Makkan Singh Raj Tagore.

As part of this commitment, the government is taking several measures to strengthen the power distribution network by setting up electricity substations wherever needed.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating two 33/11 KV electricity substations established at a cost of ₹2.4 crore at Sharada Nagar and Ram Mandir areas in the Ramagundam constituency of Peddapalli district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Raj Tagore noted that in the past, power was supplied using 5 MW transformers. However, with the commissioning of 8 MW capacity substations in the region, the growing electricity demand can now be met more efficiently.

He added that the new substations will ensure uninterrupted power supply not only to households but also to industries and factories in the region, supporting both domestic and economic needs.

Highlighting the government’s pro-poor initiatives, the MLA said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is providing 200 units of free power to every poor family. "In the past, power cuts were frequent, but since the formation of the Congress government, people are happy to experience continuous electricity without interruptions," he said.

He emphasised that the government’s primary goal is to provide improved infrastructure to the people. With the establishment of these substations, the power supply system is being reinforced to meet current and future demands, he added.