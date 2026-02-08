Congress Will Clean Sweep Municipal Polls: Uttam

Karimnagar: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress would secure a clean sweep in the forthcoming Municipal Corporation and Municipality elections.

Addressing election meetings in Korutla and Metpally municipalities of Jagtial district, the Minister criticised the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that Telangana had been subjected to injustice. He claimed that the state had received only limited funds from the Centre over the past 12 years and said commitments made at the time of State bifurcation in 2014 remained unfulfilled.

Referring to the performance of the state government, Uttam Kumar Reddy said welfare schemes had reached the grassroots. He cited the implementation of the Six Guarantees, including free power up to 200 units, free bus travel for women, issue of new ration cards and the Indiramma Housing scheme, as factors contributing to public support for the Congress.

He said the response to the Congress government’s two-year tenure reflected public approval and would translate into electoral success for party candidates in the municipal polls.

Outlining the government’s plans for urban development, the minister said proposals involving thousands of crores would be included in the state budget to improve infrastructure in municipalities and municipal corporations. He said the government aimed to strengthen roads, drainage, education and healthcare facilities in view of increasing urbanisation.