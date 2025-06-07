Congress Will Boost Govt Education System: Wardhannapet MLA

Warangal: The Congress government is committed to strengthening the state’s public education system, which was neglected during the 10-year rule of the previous BRS government, alleged Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju while participating in the Badi Bata programme in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district on Saturday.

After inspecting the government primary schools in various thandas and villages, including Rollakullu, Sadhya Thanda, Nallakunta and Somaram villages of the mandal, the MLA enquired about the implementation of Badi Bata programmes at the government primary and upper primary schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju alleged that the previous BRS government deliberately sought to dismantle the public education system and, in doing so, largely neglected the entire sector.

However, since the formation of the people’s government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy several measures have been initiated to strengthen the public education system, with a firm commitment to enhance the standards of government schools.

The government is concerned about the children who belong to poor backgrounds and are from rural areas. Keeping that in view, it has supplied free textbooks before hand to all the government schools for this academic year.

He appealed to teachers and local public representatives, stating that it is their basic responsibility not only to protect government schools in their respective villages but also to actively work towards strengthening them by enrolling as many students from rural areas as possible.

Later, the MLA attended several wedding ceremonies, blessing newlyweds and urged them to send their future children only to government schools.