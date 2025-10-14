Congress Vows Justice in DCC Chief’s Selection

Warangal:The process for selection of a new District Congress Committee President would be transparent, with the party collecting opinions from all sections of party workers and leaders, AICC observer Johnson Abraham has said.

The Congress party launched the Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan in Mulugu district on Tuesday



Under the direction of Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and leadership of DCC president Paidikula Ashok.



Attending the event, Abraham said the party’s high command has launched a major party restricting drive called SSA and designed a special action plan to strengthen its base, beginning with the selection of new DCC presidents.



The Abhiyan, he said, is the first step in rebuilding the party. “Our primary goal is to democratize leadership opportunities, ensuring that power is not limited to a select few.”



Abraham said the selection process would be free of any lobbying but the final word rests with the party high command. The observer emphasized the party’s commitment to equal justice for all sections, including SC, ST, Minorities, OBCs and women.



He said the goal is to identify and select competent leaders who have worked diligently for the party.



The AICC observer collected applications and nominations from several candidates. He also collected feedback and opinions from mandal presidents, presidents of block and affiliated organisations and senior district leaders.



He said all the collected opinions would be forwarded to the Telangana PCC.



Abraham called on Congress workers and other well-wishers of the party to suggest leaders who demonstrate qualities of humility, foresight and dedication to public issues. Their inputs, he said, are vital to the party’s reconstruction.

The event was attended by TPCC observers Sagarika Rao and Nagendar Reddy along with various district and local party leaders.