Congress used to creating communal flare-ups to change its CMs: Etala

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender charged that the Congress had a culture of creating communal flare-up to change its Chief Ministers and adopting pseudo-secular vote bank politics to appease the AIMIM.

Stating that the Congress government had failed to check infiltration of Rohingya and investigating the presence of sleeper cells even after getting an alert from the Central intelligence agencies, Rajender condemned the arrest of BJP leaders and activists during a protest against the desecration of a place of worship in Secunderabad. He demanded the release of BJP activists and withdrawal of fake cases against them.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office, Rajendar alleged that the police were barging into the residences of BJP leaders and harassing them. “It is foolishness on the part of the government to check the Opposition by carrying out house arrests and preventive detention,” he said.

Meanwhile, a bandh called in Banswada of Kamareddy district by dharmic organisations to protest the attack on the place of worship passed off peacefully. Business establishments, retail shops and hotels shut their doors. The organisers exempted transport services from the bandh, which was held under tight security.



