Congress trying to blackmail Centre: Bandi Sanjay

"The resolution did not factor in the reality that the state benefits out of every central scheme. The Congress which issued white papers on BRS frauds should do the same about funds given by the Centre. Is there any panchayat which is not receiving central funds? Both BRS and Congress do not want to discuss their respective failures."



The Centre has contributed Rs 10 lakh crores to the state's development.



Looking at the conduct of the BRS and the Congress it looks like they are coming together in the name of fighting the Centre. Is this an indication of BRS’ merger with the Congress shortly? Or are they preparing for an alliance? This is mudslinging against the centre and both will be taught a lesson by the people, he added.





