Congress Top Brass Praises Revanth Govt

Hyderabad:The Congress high command on Thursday praised the performance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana over the past two years while simultaneously cautioning ministers and senior party leaders against internal rifts and conflicts within the Cabinet and the party organisation, party sources said.

At a key review meeting held at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal held detailed deliberations with Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and state party leadership for over two hours.



The sources said the meeting was conducted in three sessions — an initial collective interaction with ministers, followed by five-minute one-on-one meetings with each minister, and a final strategic discussion with the Chief Minister, TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan.



The high command lauded the Congress’ “victory march” in Telangana since the December 2023 Assembly elections, appreciating the leadership for sweeping recent municipal elections and securing nearly 70 per cent of gram panchayats in local body polls. The leadership described the municipal poll results as a reflection of effective teamwork and urged that this collective spirit be strengthened further.

The AICC leaders also commended the state government for successfully implementing a majority of the ‘Six Guarantees’ promised during the Assembly elections and directed the leadership to expedite steps to fulfil the remaining assurances at the earliest.

During the meeting, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi reviewed department-wise development initiatives, key policy decisions and welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

However, the high command expressed concern over internal differences among ministers, particularly controversies surrounding the recent Singareni Naini coal block issue, stating that such disputes could damage the government’s reputation and provide ammunition to Opposition parties to target the Congress.

Senior leaders advised ministers not to allow minor issues to create misunderstandings and asked them to work with better coordination and mutual adjustment.

The party high command also cautioned the Telangana unit against the growth of the AIMIM, warning that the party’s expansion could indirectly benefit the BJP by splitting votes in elections across states, thereby harming the prospects of the Congress.

The sources said ministers informed the high command that they were comfortable working under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, noting that the Chief Minister had given them complete freedom to function independently and take decisions. They stated that the Cabinet functioned as a “team” rather than a “one-man show,” with the Chief Minister providing full support to colleagues.

During the discussions, minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the leadership on paddy procurement and related agricultural issues, while agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao highlighted measures taken to strengthen the farm sector, stating that Telangana was emerging as a national leader in agriculture.



The meeting also discussed the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country. AICC leaders congratulated Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka for organising the festival successfully and sought details about its history and cultural importance.



Rahul Gandhi suggested producing a film to popularise the historical legacy of Sammakka-Saralamma’s struggle across the country. In a lighter moment, both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge remarked that they would have attended the festival had they received a formal invitation, to which the minister assured them of an official invitation for the next edition.After the meeting, Revanth Reddy posted on X that discussions focused on strengthening the party in Telangana, reviewing two years of governance, welfare and development programmes, and analysing the results of recent rural and urban local body elections.

He said Rahul Gandhi showed special interest in Telangana’s achievements in agriculture, its top position in paddy production, and the Young India Integrated Schools initiative, offering several suggestions.

In a separate post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said that following the emphatic victory in local body elections, the Congress leadership conducted a comprehensive review with Telangana leaders to chart the road ahead and advance the vision of “Prajala Telangana,” reaffirming the party’s commitment to social welfare, economic empowerment and inclusive development.



