Congress To Showcase Two-Year Governance Transformation

The education sector saw the most extensive overhaul. In school education, the government filled 10,006 teacher posts through DSC-2024 and carried out one of the largest transfer and promotion exercises, benefiting over 55,000 teachers. Free electricity was extended to all government schools at an annual cost of ₹140 crore. Under the Amma Adarsha Pathashala initiative, more than 58,600 repair and sanitation works worth ₹642 crore were completed, and an additional ₹146 crore was allocated for maintenance.

To strengthen girls’ education, 120 KGBVs were upgraded to the Intermediate level, and 93 KGBVs were designated as Young India Integrated Institutes of Excellence, offering engineering, medicine and law coaching. Pre-primary education gained a major boost with 1,000 new Early Childhood Education centres. AI and Digital Literacy were introduced for Classes 1 to 9, while digital upgrades included 19,800 teacher tablets, 17,875 interactive panels and 3,565 computer labs. Facial Recognition Attendance was rolled out in all government schools, covering 19 lakh students and 1.2 lakh teachers.

For 2025-26, the department plans foreign exposure visits for teachers, 1,132 ICT labs, 4,072 interactive panels, internet connectivity in all schools, holistic report cards and strengthened vocational education in 1,037 schools.

In Intermediate Education, 1,286 junior lecturers, 40 librarians and 68 junior assistants were recruited, along with promotions for 77 lecturers. With a budget of ₹954 crore over two academic years, the government built new colleges, funded textbooks and repairs, and installed fire safety systems. Dropout monitoring through the UDISE-PEN system improved retention, while the T-STEM and EkStep initiatives received national recognition.

In technical education, four new polytechnics were established in underserved regions, and GP Kosgi was upgraded to an engineering college. Massive infrastructure works worth hundreds of crores were sanctioned for polytechnics in Kesamudram, Warangal, Suryapet and Masab Tank. Curriculum reforms included the C-24 rollout, open book exams, mandatory industrial training and Aadhaar-based attendance. Recruitment of 240 lecturers and 24 librarians was completed, and 29 polytechnics secured NBA accreditation. Future plans include strengthening placement cells, launching industry partnerships, expanding skill labs and completing key building works by March 2026.

At the university level, the government established Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University and the Manmohan Singh University of Earth Sciences. New law and engineering colleges were sanctioned at Palamuru, Satavahana and Telangana universities.

The roads and buildings department reported unprecedented expansion. Of the state’s 29,075 km road network, the government sanctioned 239 works worth ₹6,618 crore, including 1,659 km of new roads and 62 bridges. Nearly 515 km of road widening, 617 km of road restoration and several major four-lane projects were completed. Flyovers at Amberpet, BHEL and Aramghar-Shamshabad, worth ₹865 crore, were inaugurated. Under Vision 2047, the state announced new expressways, elevated corridors and HAM model road packages worth ₹11,399 crore. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH is being prepared for conversion into an eight-lane expressway, while RRR has been declared NH-161AA.

Major greenfield plans include the Hyderabad-Amaravati- Machilipatnam expressway and the Srisailam elevated corridor. Warangal, Adilabad and Ramagundam airports are being revived, with Warangal Airport expected to begin cargo services next year. Ropeway projects in Yadadri, Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar and Ramagirikota are also advancing.

In building infrastructure, the government executed construction covering over one crore sq ft in just two years, matching and surpassing what the previous BRS government built in a decade. Major projects include the ₹2,583-crore High Court complex in Rajendranagar, district court complexes worth ₹972 crore, the ₹2,700-crore Osmania General Hospital, new medical and veterinary colleges, and TIMS hospitals at Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal.

The health sector underwent major restructuring under the “Healthy Telangana” initiative. The government doubled Aarogyasri coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, revised treatment rates and added 163 new procedures, raising total coverage to 1,835 treatments. Recruitment exceeded 9,000 posts across medical, nursing and paramedical categories, with another 7,000 posts under process. Nine new medical colleges added 450 MBBS seats, and 16 new nursing colleges added 960 seats. Stipends for junior doctors and honorariums for senior residents were increased, placing Telangana among the top states in medical stipends.