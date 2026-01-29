Congress To Hold Secret Meetings On Municipal Polls

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has resolved to secure a majority of seats in the ensuing municipal elections within the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency limits. The party has also set its sights on defeating Opposition parties and plans to hold confidential meetings as part of its election strategy.

A review meeting on municipal election preparations was held on Thursday with key leaders of the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, and irrigation minister and Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency in-charge N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

During the meeting, leaders held detailed discussions on strategies to ensure the Congress’ victory in the municipal polls. Deliberations focused on the ground-level political situation, strengthening the party organisation, and formulating a clear action plan. Party cadres were urged to work collectively to win the confidence of the electorate.

Government advisers Mohammad Ali Shabbir and P. Sudarshan Reddy, MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, MLC Balmur Venkat, Nizamabad District Congress Committee President K. Nagesh Reddy, and Nizamabad City Congress Committee President B. Ramakrishna, along with Anil Kumar, Kesha Venu and several other senior leaders, also attended the meeting.