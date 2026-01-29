 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Congress To Hold Secret Meetings On Municipal Polls

Telangana
29 Jan 2026 10:12 PM IST

A review meeting on municipal election preparations was held on Thursday with key leaders of the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency: Reports

Congress To Hold Secret Meetings On Municipal Polls
x
AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other senior leaders, during a Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency Congress meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday — Photo By Arrangement

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has resolved to secure a majority of seats in the ensuing municipal elections within the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency limits. The party has also set its sights on defeating Opposition parties and plans to hold confidential meetings as part of its election strategy.

A review meeting on municipal election preparations was held on Thursday with key leaders of the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency. The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, and irrigation minister and Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency in-charge N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

During the meeting, leaders held detailed discussions on strategies to ensure the Congress’ victory in the municipal polls. Deliberations focused on the ground-level political situation, strengthening the party organisation, and formulating a clear action plan. Party cadres were urged to work collectively to win the confidence of the electorate.

Government advisers Mohammad Ali Shabbir and P. Sudarshan Reddy, MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, MLC Balmur Venkat, Nizamabad District Congress Committee President K. Nagesh Reddy, and Nizamabad City Congress Committee President B. Ramakrishna, along with Anil Kumar, Kesha Venu and several other senior leaders, also attended the meeting.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) municipal elections Nizamabad parliamentary elections nizamabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
Narender Pulloor
About the AuthorNarender Pulloor

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X