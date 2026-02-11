Congress To Hold Praja Darbars After Mayor Poll

NALGONDA: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said ‘Praja Darbars’ would be conducted in every division of Nalgonda Municipal Corporation after the election of the mayor.

After casting his vote at a polling station in the 32nd division, he told media persons that the initiative would enable elected corporators to address public grievances directly in their respective divisions. He said the Congress government was committed to delivering welfare schemes to every eligible poor household and ensuring comprehensive urban development, including in Nalgonda city. Describing the municipal elections as important for strengthening grassroots governance, he expressed confidence that Congress candidates would secure a decisive mandate.

Criticising the previous BRS government, he alleged that eligible families were denied welfare benefits during its tenure due to favouritism in the selection of beneficiaries.

The minister said the present government had strengthened implementation of welfare schemes and prioritised educational infrastructure. He referred to the sanction of Rs 200 crore for new buildings at Mahatma Gandhi University and approval of pharmacy and law courses.

Stating that development of Nalgonda was a priority, he said 100 acres had been earmarked within the municipal corporation limits for housing projects. He said plans were in place to construct 4,000 Indiramma houses each on Devarakonda Road and Narketpally Road on 75-square-yard plots for beneficiaries.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would win all seven municipal corporations and secure a majority in municipalities.