Congress to Field Winnable Candidates in Municipal Polls: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said the Congress would give opportunities in the upcoming municipal elections only to leaders with winning prospects.

Addressing a Congress municipal election preparatory meeting at his camp office in Khammam for Edulapuram Municipality, he said the State Election Commission was expected to issue the notification for municipal polls shortly. He added that the entire election process, including polling, counting and assumption of office by the new urban local bodies, could be completed before February 15.

Emphasising that public opinion would be decisive in candidate selection, the minister said two survey teams were conducting assessments in the district to identify leaders capable of winning. He made it clear that there would be no scope for recommendations and that even his relatives would not be considered for tickets.

He cautioned leaders who do not receive tickets against indulging in dissidence or looking towards other parties. Reminding them that the Congress is in power in the state, he said such leaders would be accommodated through co-option or nominated posts. He also warned that contesting as independent candidates would jeopardise their political future.

Calling for strict discipline, he said all leaders must abide by the party’s decision on candidate selection. While several aspirants may seek tickets in each ward, only one candidate would be given the party’s B-form, and those denied tickets must work for the party nominee’s victory without crossing the party line.

Stating that developing Edulapuram as a model municipality was his goal, he urged party workers to undertake door-to-door campaigns highlighting the Congress government’s welfare schemes and development programmes. He also appealed to leaders to strive for a clean sweep in the municipal elections.

Describing the party cadre as his strength, the minister said he never neglects grassroots workers and would always support leaders who stay connected with the people. He later interacted with Congress leaders from all 24 wards of Edulapuram municipality.