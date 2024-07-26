Hyderabad: Though the per capita income of Telangana had outpaced the national average by a considerable margin, the gross inequality among the income levels and steep gap between different districts was a matter of concern for the Congress government in the state.

Presenting the State Budget in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hit out at earlier BRS government of K, Chandrashekar Rao for focusing on “the construction of a few flyovers in the Hyderabad city” and ignoring the development of rest of the state.

Giving details of the wide gap in per capita income between the different districts, Bhatti said it as Rs 9,46,862 in Rangareddy district against Vikarabad’s Rs 1,80,241. “This indicates that the economic development among districts is grossly unequal,” Bhatti said. “The Revanth Reddy government will take all the measures to bridge the gap among the districts by focusing on backward and neglected districts.”

As per the Economic Survey for 2022-23, besides Rangareddy, Hyderabad with a per capita income of Rs 4,94,033, Sangareddy with Rs 3,22,394, Medchal-Malkajgiri with Rs 2,95,514 took the top four spots in the state.

In contrast, the tribal district of Komaram Bheem stood second from the bottom after Vikarabad district with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,825, followed by Jagtial with Rs 1,83,094 and Hanamkonda with Rs 1,86,794 in the last four places.

The highest per capita districts reflect increased economic activity and the lower per capita income indicated lower levels of industrialisation and urbanisation. It also indicated poor planning of the earlier BRS government in taking up agricultural productivity activity and infrastructure development in those districts..

Bhatti said the per capita income of Telangana in 2023-24 was Rs 3,47,229 against the national average of Rs 1,83,236. Telangana's per capita income is higher by Rs 1,64,063, he said.

Tale of neglect

There is a wide disparity in the per capita income in different districts of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said

District Per capita income

Top performers

Rangareddy Rs 9,46,862

Hyderabad Rs 4,94,033

Sangareddy Rs 3,22,394

Medchal-Malkajgiri Rs 2,95,514

Bottom of scale

Hanamkonda Rs 1,86,794

Jagtial Rs 1,83,094

Komaram Bheem Rs 1,81,825

Vikarabad Rs 1,80,241