Congress Threatening to Stop Development If Not Voted for, Says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday said the Congress government was threatening to stop welfare schemes if its candidates were not voted for, and this threat extended to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, expected to go for a byelection sometime soon.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers from Rahmatnagar division of the constituency, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that in addition to the threats, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is conspiring to win the Jubilee Hills by-election by distributing the massive black money extorted from builders using HYDRAA.”

Rama Rao also hinted that the BRS will likely follow its established practice of nominating a member from the family of a sitting deceased MLA as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills byelection. He said the passing of Maganti Gopinath, BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, was unfortunate, and called on the people of the constituency to stand by Gopinath’s family, which had supported them in difficult times. The meeting was attended, among others, by late Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha.

He said multiple surveys had confirmed that BRS was stronger than the Congress in the constituency, and called on party workers to campaign with greater vigour. “Hyderabad fully backed BRS in the last election, and I urge Jubilee Hills voters to replicate that spirit, sending a message across the country that Hyderabad remains a ‘Gulabi Adda’,” he said.