Congress Targets Teachers, Graduates for Telangana MLC Polls

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up for the upcoming elections to one graduate and two teacher MLC constituencies, the Congress is making an aggressive push to woo teachers and graduate voters.

The current tenure of the three MLCs — T. Jeevan Reddy (Congress) from the Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak- Karimnagar graduates constituency, and Alugubelli Narsi Reddy (independent) from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam, and Kura Raghotham Reddy (PRTU) from Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak- Karimnagar teacher constituencies —will end on March 29. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated the voter enrollment process. The poll panel officially launched the voter enrollment drive on September 30 and registrations will end on November 6. The commission will release a draft voters' list on November 23, allowing for objections to be raised until December 9. The final voters' list will be published on December 30. The Congress is aiming to double the number of enrolled voters compared to the 2019 elections when around two lakh voters registered for the graduates' constituency and about 25,000 for the teachers' constituency. To support this enrollment drive, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday launched a website specifically designed to facilitate registration of graduates and teachers as voters. Additionally, a dedicated helpline number (7386549222) has been established to address enrollment-related queries.



The outcome of these elections will serve as an important indicator of the public pulse towards the government’s performance over the past year, particularly among graduates and teachers at a time the local bodies polls are due.



