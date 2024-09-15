Congress Struggling to Distance From Turncoats Fearing HC: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that after the High Court order on defectors, IT minister Sridhar Babu was struggling to distance the Congress from BRS MLAs who had defected to the ruling party. He alleged that Congress leaders had personally visited the legislators’ houses to beckon them with allurements.



In a statement on his X handle, Rama Rao said, “Attempts are being made to mislead the High Court by denying their joining the Congress party but the people are watching all this. Rahul preaches about democracy and people’s rights but turns a blind eye as CM Revanth Reddy tramples it in Telangana.”

In another post he expressed concern on the failure to pay salaries of Gurukul school staff and lack of protection to the students. He asked if the CM had reviewed their functioning, three months after the academic year had started.

In a letter, he sought clarity on the status of the Hyderabad Pharma City project. He said that if it was not being taken up, the acquired land should be returned to the farmers as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.