Congress Starts Mandal-Level Party Reorganisation In Telangana

ADILABAD: The Congress has begun steps to strengthen its organisational structure by constituting mandal-level committees across Telangana before March 25, following its performance in the recent municipal chairman elections.

District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents have been directed to invite applications from aspirants for mandal president posts and complete the selection of mandal presidents and formation of mandal committees by March 15. The process of selecting gram panchayat and town presidents and their committees is to be completed by March 30.

Party leaders said organisational changes gained momentum after a recent training programme for DCC presidents and Leaders of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha held at Vikarabad, where Rahul Gandhi interacted with participants.

Several DCC presidents said the interaction with Rahul Gandhi during the training camp was a significant experience and reflected the party leadership’s engagement with grassroots leaders.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has instructed DCC presidents to ensure that the selection of mandal presidents and constitution of committees is completed within the stipulated schedule.

DCC presidents have begun holding mandal-level meetings and inviting applications from aspirants for the party’s mandal president posts.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud are monitoring the process of constituting mandal and DCC committees, and the election of mandal, village and town presidents.

Party leaders said the exercise aims to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of future elections, including those for MPTC and ZPTC posts.

Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav said the training programme held in Vikarabad helped improve leadership skills and organisational coordination.

He said the sessions by experts provided insights into social issues and public policy, helping leaders focus on strengthening the party structure in their respective districts.