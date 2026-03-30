Congress Stages ‘Rasta Roko’ In Jangaon Over Remarks Against Srihari

WARANGAL: Congress workers staged a ‘Rasta Roko’ protest and burnt an effigy of Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Koushik Reddy in Raghunathpally mandal on Monday, alleging offensive remarks against Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari.

The protest, led by mandal president Kolla Ravi Goud, was organised to condemn the MLA’s alleged conduct during a recent Assembly session.

Jangaon district library corporation chairman Marujodu Rambabu demanded that the BRS leadership expel Koushik Reddy and urged the Assembly Speaker to disqualify him. “Making derogatory remarks against a senior leader like Kadiyam Srihari is an insult to the entire Dalit community,” he said.

District vice-president Lingala Jagadish Chander Reddy alleged that the MLA displayed feudal arrogance towards Dalits.

Raghunathpally mandal general secretary Kavati Bhaskar Yadav referred to an alleged hand gesture by the MLA in the Assembly. “To signal shooting someone in a sacred place like the Assembly is a violation of democratic values,” he said, seeking an unconditional apology from Koushik Reddy to Srihari.

In a statement, Jangaon DCC president Dhanvanti Laxmi Narayana Lakavath condemned the incident and termed the alleged conduct objectionable. “Threatening a Dalit MLA on the floor of the House is a heinous act,” she said.

Congress leaders warned of intensified protests if the Speaker fails to initiate disciplinary action.

Several district and mandal leaders, including Masampalli Lingaji, Gade Mahender Reddy and village presidents, participated in the protest.