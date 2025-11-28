Congress Slashed Quota to 17% in Several Districts, Says Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K. Laxman on Thursday accused the Congress government of reducing BC reservation for the forthcoming gram panchayat elections in many districts to as low as 17 per cent on average, far below the assured 42 per cent.

Talking to reporters along with chief official spokesperson N.V. Subash and others, Laxman pointed out that in several districts like Mulugu and Mahbubabad, BC reservations are only three per cent, and in others like Bhadradri Kothagudem, BCs have no reservations at all.

Out of 12,733 gram panchayats, BC reservations have dropped from 2,404 (23 per cent) in 2019 to just 2,176 in 2025, highlighting a reduction instead of progress. The Congress’s strategy involves empty promises, caste surveys costing crores without results, and exploiting BC votes politically.

Laxman charged that the Congress has thrown aside all constitutional guidelines, and existing laws just to gain electoral benefits in the assembly elections by making untenable promises. The ruling party is now preparing for local body elections only to gain ` 2,300 crore central funds.

Despite ongoing court hearings regarding BC reservations, the Congress is going for panchayat elections in a hasty manner. During N.T. Rama Rao’s tenure in 1988, BCs got 34 per cent reservations, but today, this figure has been reduced to merely 17 per cent, he said

“When the Congress claims to give 42 per cent BC reservations for its candidates, who are they trying to deceive? Political parties do not have symbols in local body elections, so such promises are nothing but empty rhetoric," Laxman pointed out.