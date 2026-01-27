Congress slams BRS over skit mocking Speaker, CM

Hyderabad: The Congress on Tuesday strongly condemned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership for mocking Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi through a skit on defections staged at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, on Monday.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Food Corporation chairman and PCC vice-president M.A. Faheem alleged that the skit was a deliberate attempt to insult those holding constitutional positions. He accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of insulting Speaker Prasad, a member of the Dalit community.

“Drama Rao and company staged a drama, which is not only in bad taste but also highly offensive. This is a matter of serious concern, since they insulted the Constitution. Once the Chief Minister arrives from the US, we shall deliberate and initiate action against those behind this,” Faheem said.

He further alleged that the BRS had actively encouraged defections after coming to power in Telangana. “Don’t you remember the way you inducted people who won from other parties? Even an anti-Telangana person like Talasani Srinivas Yadav was inducted and given a Cabinet berth,” Faheem remarked.