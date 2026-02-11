Congress Set to Win 90% of Urban Bodies: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress would win over 90 per cent of urban local bodies in the municipal elections, describing the outcome as a continuation of the party’s recent electoral success.

After casting his vote at a polling station in the 14th ward of Kodad municipality along with his wife and Kodad MLA Uttam Padmavathi, he said the results would strengthen the Congress ahead of the next Assembly elections. He stated that the party would remain in power in Telangana for at least eight more years with the support base it had built.

He said the Congress had maintained a winning streak from the December 2023 Assembly elections to the recent gram panchayat polls, and asserted that no other political party was emerging as a close rival. The municipal poll outcome, he said, would mark another milestone in consolidating the party’s position in the state.

Referring to polling trends, he claimed that the Congress was set to secure a near clean sweep in the 123 urban local bodies, including seven municipal corporations. He attributed the positive response to governance, welfare measures and development initiatives undertaken during the past two years.

Alleging that Opposition parties had tried to influence voters through misinformation, he said their efforts had not yielded results. “At least now, the Opposition parties should understand the public’s expectations and refrain from spreading misinformation,” he suggested.