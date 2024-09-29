NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Rural Congress MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy noted the Congress commitment to Nizamabad district, citing the elevation of two leaders, D. Srinivas and now B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, as PCC presidents. He praised Mahesh Kumar Goud for rising to the position of TPCC chief from grassroots activism, attributing his success to hard work and loyalty.

Ahead of Mahesh Kumar Goud’s inaugural visit to his hometown of Nizamabad on October 4, the district and city Congress committees convened a meeting at Congress Bhavan on Saturday. During the meeting, Bhupathi Reddy urged party members to extend a warm welcome to the new TPCC president. He called on Assembly constituency in-charges and frontal organisations to take the initiative in organising a successful public meeting in Nizamabad.

“The public meeting should demonstrate Congress's strength to Opposition parties,” the MLA stated, adding that the BJP has emerged as the primary alternative to Congress in Telangana while asserting that the chapter for the BRS party has closed.

Additionally, Congress leaders recognised Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan for his 51 years of service in the party.

The meeting was attended by District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar, TPCC secretary Narala Ratnakar, Market Committee chairman Muppa Ganga Reddy, and Assembly constituency party in-charges P. Vinay Kumar Reddy and M. Sunil Reddy, along with city Congress president Kesha Venu and others.