Congress Scrutinises Candidates For DCC Posts In United Warangal

WARANGAL: With the Congress leadership beginning the process of appointing new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, several current DCC chiefs, including sitting MLAs, former MLAs, and senior leaders who have held their posts for years, are ready to step aside to give others a chance in the six districts of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Jangaon in erstwhile Warangal.

To ensure a fair selection, the state leadership has deployed observers from both the AICC and PCC to the districts. These observers will meet local leaders, review applications for DCC posts, and assess the political strength of candidates. Their final reports, identifying the most suitable leaders, are expected to be submitted by October 15. The party aims to appoint strong leaders who can effectively take on opposition parties, particularly the BRS, in the region.

Competition for the DCC president posts is intense, as the position carries considerable influence within the district, especially with the Congress currently in power in the state. Many senior leaders waiting for nominated posts are now focusing on the DCC role, seeing it as a platform to strengthen their political base ahead of the next Assembly elections. Several are lobbying ministers for support to secure the post in their respective districts.

In Hanamkonda and Warangal, where the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is located, the contest is especially fierce. Senior leaders Enugala Venkatram Reddy, Bathini Srinivas, and Pingali Narasimha Reddy are vying for the Hanamkonda DCC post, while Errabelli Swarna is seeking to continue as Warangal DCC president. However, minister Konda Surekha and Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy are reportedly backing their own supporters for the posts.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which includes the Manthani Assembly constituency represented by IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the minister’s brother Srinu Babu is being considered for the key position. Other contenders include former Maoist leader Gajarla Ashok alias Aithu, Challuri Madhu, and businessman N. Sampath Rao (NSR).

In Mahbubabad, incumbent J. Bharath Chandra Reddy is seeking another term but may instead be offered a nominated position. Young leader Vennam Srikanth Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, and city Congress president Ghanpurapu Anjaiah, who has urged that the post be allotted to a BC candidate, are also in the race.

In Mulugu district, current DCC chief Paidakula Ashok is likely to continue, though panchayat raj Mminister Seethakka is reportedly lobbying for her son Surya to get the post and enter active politics. Other aspirants include Malladi Ram Reddy, Gollapalli Rajendar Goud, and Badam Praveen.

In Jangaon district, TPCC vice-president Jhansi Reddy, mother-in-law of Palakurthy MLA Yashaswini Reddy, is keen on the position. If current chief Kommuri Prathap Reddy is not retained, she may be chosen. Other names in contention include Singapuram Indira, Mugulla Rajireddy, and Lakavath Dhanwanti.