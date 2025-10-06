Congress Releases ‘BRS Ka Dhoka’ Card

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy accused the previous BRS government of turning Telangana from a revenue-surplus state into a debt-ridden one during its 10-year rule. He alleged that the BRS is now misleading people and spreading lies for political gain.

Rajendar Reddy, accompanied by MP Kadiyam Kavya and Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju, released a special booklet titled “BRS Ka Dhoka” at the DCC office in Hanamkonda on Monday, highlighting how the previous government “deceived the people of Telangana.”

Responding to the BRS’s recent “Baki Card” campaign, the MLA said the Congress acknowledges its debt to the people for reposing faith in it. “It is true that Congress leaders are indebted to the people who trusted the party and gave it the opportunity to lead the state toward real development,” he said.

Reddy alleged that the BRS made several false promises and betrayed the trust of Telangana’s citizens. “The BRS promised double-bedroom houses for poor families but failed to deliver. Thousands of families are still living in rented homes. The Congress government, however, has distributed Indiramma Houses and released funds to complete many pending projects,” he said.

He also criticised the BRS’s farm policies, stating that while it boasted of Rythu Bandhu, it failed to waive farm loans. “Farmers suffered long delays in crop payments and faced shortages of seeds and fertilisers. In contrast, the Congress government has restored crop insurance and is ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops,” he noted.

The MLA further alleged that the BRS’s promise of an unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 to every jobless youth made in 2018 was never fulfilled during its 10-year rule. “The youth suffered from exam postponements, paper leaks, and widespread corruption. Schools and hostels were shut down, and fee reimbursement dues ran into crores. The Congress government has since fast-tracked recruitment and begun reviving the education sector,” he added.