Congress Readying To Create Ruckus During LS Session: Kishan

Hyderabad: The Congress had not secured even 100 Lok Sabha seats in the last general elections but Rahul Gandhi imagines that he will be the Prime Minister. This was reflected in his behaviour on the floor of the house. The Congress is the only party in Indian history to launch celebrations even after its defeat, said Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing the extended party workers meeting of Secunderabad Central at a private function hall in Somajiguda, Kishan Reddy, who is the BJP’s state head, charged that the opposition leader has unleashed a false campaign against the Union government while taking part in the `Motion of thanks’ to the President's speech.

The Congress party will show its real character in the coming Parliament session. People must note that it is getting ready to obstruct the proceedings of the session and spread lies about threats to the constitution, Reddy said.

He reiterated that the Congress had not campaigned in the Nampally Assembly segment in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency but secured majority votes due to its secret understanding with a fundamental party. The MIM and Congress conspired to defeat BJP, he said.

The BJP is the only party, which relentlessly carries out activities without looking at elections and power, Reddy pointed out.