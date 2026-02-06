Congress Reaches Out to Communities in Adilabad for Municipality Elections

ADILABAD: The Congress has stepped up outreach to community leaders in Adilabad as part of its campaign for the municipal elections, seeking support on the plank of social justice and development.

Party leaders have appointed coordinators for four wards each in the Adilabad municipality. They met community representatives, discussed long-pending demands and assured them that issues would be addressed in a phased manner.

Members of the Maratha community met Sachin Sawant, AICC secretary in charge of Telangana, and submitted representations highlighting their problems. Responding to the delegation, Sawant assured them that the issues would be resolved, though he said the process would take some time. Community leaders presented portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji to Congress leaders on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sawant said there was an ideological contest between the Congress and the BJP, which he described as standing for development and discord respectively. He urged people to think about future generations and support the Congress, which, he said, upheld democratic values, social justice and the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Adilabad District Congress Committee president Naresh Jadhav said the party had allotted a significant share of tickets to Backward Communities in the municipal elections. He said candidates had been fielded in 49 wards, with 30 per cent of the seats reserved for women.

Congress leaders said they planned to continue meetings with various community representatives to explain the political situation and alleged that the BJP-led Central government and the RSS were working against the Constitution, democracy and the reservation system.

Sawant reiterated that the Congress stood for development and equality, while alleging that the BJP promoted division and inequality. He said the party’s agenda focused on development, employment generation and communal harmony.

Criticising the BJP and RSS, he alleged that they were dividing people on communal lines and accused the BJP of not addressing issues related to crony capitalism. He said the state government had taken steps to establish an industrial park in Adilabad to generate employment.