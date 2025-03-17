Congress pushed Telangana deeper into debt trap: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Congress government deepened the debt trap by raising another Rs 1.52 lakh crore over last 15 months. This government is competing with the earlier BRS government in corruption as well as in pushing the state into debt. There is no difference between them and the BRS government, said Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state office, Kishan Reddy, who is also president of the BJP in Telangana, charged that the Revanth Reddy government is running the state with arrogance, in the same fashion like KCR-led BRS government.

“The Congress government is trying to damage the constitutional bodies for its selfish political interests. It has no action plan to implement the six guarantees given at the time of Assembly elections and cheating people with empty promises,” he said.

Kishan Reddy charged that the Congress and the DMK have been following cheap vote bank politics to misguide people on the new education policy and delimitation by stating that Hindi is being imposed and the south would lose in number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation.

Tamil Nadu will face the Assembly elections in next six months. In order to divert the attention of people from strong anti-incumbency due to corrupt family and dictatorial rule, the DMK is making political gimmicks by raising issues of Hindi imposition and delimitation. A number of DMK leaders are involved in liquor scam and crores of rupees of public money was looted by DMK leaders, Kishan Reddy alleged.

He asked the Congress why it kept quiet when DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin had changed the logo of rupee, which was framed 15 years ago by Manmohan Singh government. Rahul Gandhi must answer whether he is in favor of the currency of the Reserve Bank of India or some other currency, he asked.

Kishan Reddy claimed that the Modi government has initiated several measures to promote Tamil language and culture by announcing famous poet Subramanya Bharati’s birthday as national language day, introduced `Singol’ , which symbolises ancient history of Tamils in the new Parliament building and conducted Kashi – Tamil Sangamam, Kashi – Telugu Sangamam and Kashi-Sourashtra Sangamam to promote all Indian languages including Tamil. The holy Tamil book `Tirukural’ was translated into 13 Indian languages, he said.