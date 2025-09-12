Congress Postpones Kamareddy Meeting on 42% BC Reservations

Hyderabad: The Congress party has postponed its public meeting in Kamareddy that was scheduled for September 15 to celebrate the passage of 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) legislation due to rain forecast.

Top leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were expected to attend. Party sources said the meeting will be rescheduled and conducted at a later date. Preparations and invitations extended to national and state leaders will remain in place once the new date is finalised.