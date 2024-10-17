Congress Plans to Counter Opposition’s Anti-HYDRAA Campaign

Hyderabad: With Opposition parties stepping up attacks on HYDRAA and the Musi development projects, the Congress has decided to launch an aggressive counter-campaign to defend its flagship projects.

During a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, attended by party leaders from Greater Hyderabad limits including corporators, the TPCC outlined its strategy to neutralise the growing attacks from the BRS and the BJP on the two key projects.

The Congress has decided to highlight the long-term benefits of the Musi project, which aims to transform the riverfront and protect the city from future environmental disasters. The party has emphasised that clearing encroachments along lakes and drainage systems is essential to prevent Hyderabad from facing the same fate as Wayanad or Uttarakhand, regions recently devastated by natural calamities.

To reassure the public, TPCC leadership directed GHMC corporators and party workers to meet with affected families and explain the compensatory measures offered by the government.

TPCC leaders highlighted that the party will soon expose the names of BRS leaders involved in encroaching lakes and government land, promising to restore the city's ponds and lakes to their former glory. "BRS leaders and officials have illegally occupied these water bodies," they said, accusing the opposition of opposing the Musi cleanup efforts for political reasons.

"The BRS government initiated the Musi cleanup but abandoned it halfway. Now, they attempt to mislead the public, but Congress will reveal the BRS MLAs and MLCs responsible for land encroachments," TPCC leaders warned. They stated that while the BRS may benefit from its current campaigns, it will ultimately face consequences.

TPCC leaders issued a stern warning against internal disputes, stressing that groupism and infighting would not be tolerated. "Leaders must strictly adhere to the party line, and those who deviate will face consequences, no matter their stature," the leadership cautioned.

The Congress is determined to secure favourable results in the upcoming GHMC elections. Leaders emphasised that the party had delivered substantial achievements in the 10 months since coming to power, including major state development and public welfare programmes.

The TPCC urged its leaders to intensify their outreach efforts to publicise the Congress government’s achievements and counter the BRS and the BJP’s attacks on social media.