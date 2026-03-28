Congress Plans DCC Offices In All Districts of Telangana

ADILABAD: The Congress has started efforts to establish dedicated District Congress Committee (DCC) office buildings across Telangana, where several districts currently lack permanent party offices.

Party leaders in Adilabad have applied to district authorities seeking allocation of government land at nominal cost for construction of a DCC office. Similar requests are being made by DCCs in other districts.

Leaders said the move follows directions from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, which has asked district units to identify suitable land and submit details of party assets, properties and bank deposits. The party has also initiated steps to formalise financial transactions, including opening bank accounts at the district level.

Party sources indicated that the state government may consider allocating land for DCC offices, on the lines of allotments made earlier for district offices of the BRS.

DCC representatives across Telangana have submitted memoranda to district collectors seeking land allotment, citing difficulties in organising meetings, coordinating activities and conducting training programmes without permanent offices.

In Jagtial, DCC president Gajendgi Nandaiah, along with TPCC NRI Cell leader Chand Pasha, submitted a representation to collector B. Satyaprasad seeking land allocation.

Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav said a memorandum had been submitted to the collector and in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao. He said three parcels of government land had been identified and proposals sent to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration in Hyderabad following a survey by revenue officials.

Party leaders said they are prepared to mobilise voluntary contributions for construction of office buildings and meeting halls to support organisational activities.