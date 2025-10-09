Naveen Yadav Is Congress Pick for Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad:The Congress on Wednesday announced V. Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal formally made the announcement late on Wednesday after the approval from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Forty-one-year-old Naveen Yadav had contested from the Jubilee Hills constituency on an AIMIM ticket in 2014 and as an Independent in 2018, but lost both times to late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Yadav joined the Congress in November 2023, just before the Assembly elections. However, he did not contest the polls that year.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had recommended Yadav’s name to the party high command from a shortlist of four contenders — Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, C.N. Reddy, and M. Anjan Kumar Yadav. The leadership finally picked Yadav, considering his strong local roots in Jubilee Hills and his representation of the Backward Classes community.

The BRS had earlier declared Maganti Sunitha, the wife of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, as its candidate, seeking to retain the seat held by her husband until his demise in June. The BJP is yet to name its candidate for the bypoll.

The Congress last won the Jubilee Hills seat in 2009, during the undivided Andhra Pradesh period. Party leaders are hopeful of reclaiming the constituency this time with Naveen Yadav’s candidature backed by Revanth Reddy.