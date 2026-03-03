Congress Open to Surrendered Maoists

Hyderabad: The Congress has said it is ready to accept surrendered Maoists into its fold if they wished to join, reasoning that those who have given up arms and embraced non‑violence deserved a chance to serve society. Party sources said no Maoists had approached the Congress so far, nor had the party invited anyone.

However, leaders stressed that past associations would not be a barrier. “Congress is the best platform for those who wish to serve the people. Those who stood for a cause and gave up arms to embrace non‑violence are welcome,” said a senior PCC leader.

The leader noted that the national leadership had opposed Operation Kagar, arguing that “crime cannot end crime” and stressing restorative justice. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opposed the operation, citing risks to civilians caught in crossfire. “When India can accept a ceasefire with Pakistan under pressure from US President Trump, then why not with naxals who are our own citizens,” the leader said.

The PCC leader added that despite personally losing ancestral property to Maoists in his village when young, he bore no grudges. “I had to come to terms with reality for the greater good,” he said.