Congress Nominates Vem Narender Reddy for RS

Telangana
4 March 2026 11:31 PM IST

Reddy expressed his sincere gratitude to the Congress high command

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy has been officially nominated as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Following the announcement, Reddy expressed his sincere gratitude to the Congress high command, thanking top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the opportunity.


