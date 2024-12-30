Congress never respected non-Nehru’s like PV, Singh: Kishan

Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of insulting all tall leaders other than those belonging to the Nehru family, including luminaries like Pranab Mukherjee, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh and had named thousands of national institutes and projects in the names of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kishan Reddy charged that Congress leaders were shedding crocodile tears and politicising the death of Singh.

Listing out several instances on how Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had insulted Singh, Kishan Reddy pointed out how Rahul Gandhi had torn an Ordinance passed by the Union Cabinet and termed it openly as bakwas (useless). Singh wrote a letter to then telecom minister A. Raja to conduct an auction for 2G spectrum, but Sonia Gandhi’s intervention had led to the 2G Spectrum scam and consequent arrest of former telecom minister A. Raja.

The BJP leader said that for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Olympics Committee at the intervention of Gandhi family sent invitations to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi while ignoring Singh. At Beijing, Sonia andhi and Rahul Gandhi met then Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto without following the foreign ministry protocol, Kishan Reddy said.

The Congress has a history of blaming non-Nehru family leaders, including Sardar Patel and Rajendra Prasad. After the demise of P.V. Narasimha Rao, the Congress did not allow his body to be kept in the party office, he said, adding that the Congress has not even constructed a memorial for Narasimha Rao in Delhi. In contrast, the Narendra Modi government not only honoured him with the Bharat Ratna but had also constructed a memorial named Ekta Sthal, he pointed out.