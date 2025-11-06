Congress Never Ignored Minorities: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the Congress has always extended equal opportunities and high offices to Muslim leaders and urged the community not to be swayed by what he termed as the “false propaganda” of the BRS that the Congress government neglected minorities over the past two years.

Declaring that “Muslim means the Congress, and the Congress means Muslim,” Revanth Reddy highlighted the party’s long-standing secular tradition and inclusive governance philosophy.

Campaigning in Shaikpet and Yousufguda divisions on Wednesday in support of Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, the Chief Minister led energetic roadshows and addressed two street-corner meetings.

Taking strong exception to BJP and BRS leaders questioning the elevation of Mohammad Azharuddin to the Cabinet, he asked Union minister G Kishan Reddy to clarify why a qualified Muslim leader’s appointment should be controversial, adding that such objections expose the BJP’s bias.

Revanth Reddy contrasted his government’s welfare policies with what he described as the BRS’s divisive politics, recalling how the family of late P. Janardhan Reddy was humiliated by the BRS leadership during their bereavement.

He said the Congress government stood by bereaved families with dignity and compassion, unlike the previous BRS regime. Listing his government’s achievements, he said 2.39 lakh residents in Jubilee Hills are receiving free fine rice, 4,000 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned, women enjoy free bus travel under a `6,000 crore subsidy to RTC, `21,000 crore has been spent on farm loan waivers, and 60,000 government vacancies have been filled in less than two years.

Highlighting the local development, the Chief Minister said `400 crore worth of civic and infrastructure projects were launched in Jubilee Hills within three months. He announced plans to extend health insurance, housing, and educational benefits to workers in the film industry, besides instituting Gaddar Film awards and establishing schools for the children of cinema labourers.

Predicting a victory margin of over 30,000 votes for Naveen Yadav, Revanth Reddy described the bypoll as a fight between genuine development and empty rhetoric, claiming that BRS and the BJP failed to deliver anything tangible to Jubilee Hills residents over the past decade.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, accusing the Prime Minister’s Office of shielding BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family despite ample evidence. He charged that while the Centre uses agencies like the ED and income-tax department against political rivals, it remains silent on corruption involving BRS leaders.

He also criticised the Governor for delaying consent to prosecute BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who was involved in the Formula E race, calling it a deliberate attempt to protect the former minister.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS was preparing to merge with the BJP and was resorting to falsehoods to mislead Muslim voters. Urging the electorate to choose progress over emotion, Revanth Reddy challenged Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to save his deposit in Jubilee Hills if the BJP truly enjoys public support. Revanth said that the Congress government treats all communities equally and remains dedicated to inclusive development and transparent governance.