Congress Needs to Be Pushed to Action, Says Harish

Hyderabad: The Congress government of inaction on public issues unless “strongly prodded,” senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao alleged on Monday. "The government only acted on unhygienic conditions in gram panchayats after I raised the issue, leading to the payment of salaries to panchayat workers. Similarly, Aasara pensions were released only after our demands," he said.

Speaking with reporters at the BRS Legislature Party office, Harish Rao also criticised plans to transfer panchayat secretaries who had paid for expenses from their pockets. “If they are transferred, who will reimburse them as their place of posting will be different,” he asked.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao also demanded that the state government clarify its stance on the new criminal laws. In an open letter, he called the laws "draconian." He said the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka had opposed these laws.

Rama Rao urged the Telangana government to write to the Centre demanding amendments to the "autocratic" sections of these laws, warning that failure to do so would risk the state government being viewed as authoritarian and anti-people.