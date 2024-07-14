Congress MP Chamala Slams Kishan Reddy Over Defections

HYDERABAD: Congress Bhongir Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy launched a scathing attack on BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, accusing him of hypocrisy and constitutional disregard on the issue of political defections.

Referring to Kishan Reddy's comments that "Constitution at X roads" in Telangana following the defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress, Kiran Kumar Reddy asked the Union minister about the BJP orchestrating the downfall of governments in states like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and in the northeastern through blatant encouragement of defections.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Kiran Kumar Reddy accused Kishan Reddy of turning a blind eye to how the BJP toppled several state governments in the last ten years.

The Congress MP cited instances such as the induction of Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet without resignation, as an example of the BJP's unconstitutional tactics.

The Congress MP criticised Kishan Reddy and Union minister Bandi Sanjay from Telangana, urging them to focus on unresolved bifurcation issues and developmental projects promised to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act.

"The BJP must ensure fulfillment of commitments such as the ITIR, Bayyaram steel plant, and the Coach factory," he demanded.

Kiran Kumar Reddy claimed that BRS MLAs were joining the Congress after they lost confidence in the BRS leadership, particularly due to its alignment with the BJP in recent Lok Sabha elections. "During Lok Sabha elections, the BRS' tactical moves to aid BJP candidates raised suspicions among its own leaders and cadre due to which they are leaving BRS and joining Congress," he asserted.





The Congress MP alleged that fears among BRS MLAs about a potential merger with the BJP were compounded by rumours involving BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in legal matters.



