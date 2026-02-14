Congress Moves Nalgonda Corporators To Camp in Hyderabad Ahead of Mayor Poll

Nalgonda: Despite securing a clear majority in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, the Congress shifted its corporators to a camp in Hyderabad as a precaution ahead of the mayoral election.

The Congress won 27 of the 48 divisions, paving the way for 32nd ward corporator Burri Chaithanya Srinivas Reddy to be elected as the first mayor of the corporation. All 27 Congress corporators were moved to a camp and are expected to return directly to the municipal corporation office on the morning of February 16 to participate in the election.

Congress councillors from Chityal, Chandur, Haliya, Devarakonda, Nandikonda and Miryalaguda municipalities were also shifted to camps on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In Suryapet Municipality, councillors of the BRS were moved to a camp despite the party not securing a majority, leading to speculation over the chairman election. The BRS also shifted its councillors from Tirumalgiri Municipality, where it won 10 wards against the Congress’ five.

A newly elected councillor, requesting anonymity, said there were no restrictions at the camps being held in resorts around Hyderabad. “We worked hard for 15 days to secure victory in the elections, and the camp can be seen as a short break for refreshment. This time, there were no restrictions such as a ban on mobile phone use or interacting with others,” he said.