 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Congress MLC Candidates File Nominations

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 1:06 PM IST

The Election Commission recently notified the biennial elections for five Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats, to be elected by MLAs, with polling scheduled for March 20.

Congress MLC Candidates File Nominations
x
Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Congress MLC candidates Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanthi filed their nominations on Monday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar, along with several Ministers and MLAs, were present.

The Election Commission recently notified the biennial elections for five Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats, to be elected by MLAs, with polling scheduled for March 20.

The term of five members from Telangana elected by the Members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) is due to expire on their retirement on March 29, 2025.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
congress 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X