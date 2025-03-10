Congress MLC Candidates File Nominations

Hyderabad: Congress MLC candidates Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Vijayashanthi filed their nominations on Monday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar, along with several Ministers and MLAs, were present.

The Election Commission recently notified the biennial elections for five Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats, to be elected by MLAs, with polling scheduled for March 20.

The term of five members from Telangana elected by the Members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) is due to expire on their retirement on March 29, 2025.







