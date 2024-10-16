Congress MLAs seek action against Surekha

Hyderabad: Six Congress MLAs from the undivided Warangal district on Tuesday reportedly urged the party's high command and state leadership to take action against minister Konda Surekha, citing interference and misconduct. In their complaints, they accused Surekha of overstepping her boundaries and disrupting affairs in Assembly constituencies within the district, it is learnt.

According to party sources, the MLAs alleged that the interference by Surekha and her followers had been causing friction between local MLAs, party leaders, and the cadre. One specific instance they mentioned occurred in Parkal constituency recently, where Surekha's supporters allegedly assaulted the followers of Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

The complainants further pointed out an incident at Parkal where Surekha reportedly stormed into the police station, took the circle inspector's chair, and issued threats, demanding police action against Prakash Reddy's followers. The MLAs claim that these actions have tarnished the party's public image and could negatively impact its prospects in upcoming local body and MLC elections.

The party leadership is expected to review the complaints and take appropriate steps to address the growing discontent.