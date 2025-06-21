Congress MLAs Lash Out Against Minister, Husband

WARANGAL: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and other local Congress MLAs strongly condemned the Konda couple’s comments against them and said it not only spoils the party’s image but gives the wrong message to the public and said that it was not acceptable. “We have tolerated the Konda couple all these years with patience, but we can no longer bear it,” he declared.

Speaking to the media, Rajendar Reddy said that he along with all local MLAs including Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, K.R. Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, Kuda chairman Engala Venkatram Reddy and Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna along with other Congress leaders are going to lodge a complaint with the party in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan very soon.

The MLAs present at the meeting accused the Konda couple for encouraging the caste-based politics in their respective constituencies and by forming their groups trying to disturb the harmony that existed in the party which is causing damage to the party. They urged the party leadership to take immediate action against the Konda couple who are harming the party’s interests.