Congress MLAs Fault BRS Over Kaleshwaram Silence

Warangal: Warangal West MLA and DCC president Naini Rajendar Reddy on Wednesday accused BRS leaders of failing to answer the public on allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, while praising the Congress government for completing long-standing projects that still remain intact.

Rajendar Reddy, along with MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and K.R. Nagaraju, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, addressed a press conference at the Congress office in Hanamkonda.

Speaking to reporters, Rajendar Reddy questioned why BRS leaders had remained silent when MLAs defected to their party in the past, but are now criticising Congress over defections. He argued that the current defections are driven by the desire to be part of the state’s development, which, he said, is progressing without corruption.

He also targeted the BRS leadership over its criticism of Kadiyam Srihari. “The BRS has no right to question Srihari. Why did they give him a ticket over Rajaiah then?” he asked, adding that Srihari has brought unprecedented funds for the development of his constituency under the Congress government.

MLAs Prakash Reddy and Nagaraju termed it “shameful” that BRS leaders were now projecting themselves as honest after losing power. They reminded that the Chandrashekar Rao-led government did not allow a proper opposition to exist and even blocked a Dalit leader from becoming Leader of the Opposition. They challenged BRS leaders Chandrashekar Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, and Harish Rao to resign and contest elections again if they truly believed people had no faith in the Congress government.