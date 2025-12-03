Congress MLA Threatens Ban on Pawan Kalyan Films in Telangana

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has come under fire from Congress MLA Beerla Ilaiah, who demands an unconditional public apology for comments he feels offended the Telangana people. Ilaiah warned that if the actor-politician failed to withdraw his comments, his films would not be allowed to run in theatres across the state.

The controversy stems from statements attributed to Pawan Kalyan.

Ilaiah also reminded Kalyan of the long-standing support his family has received from the people of Telangana, both in politics and cinema. He pointed out that the state's viewers had continuously supported the Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan families' films, helping them become celebrities.

Defending the dignity of Telangana, Ilaiah stressed that the state was won through sacrifice, particularly of students who fought for rights over Telangana’s water and resources. He said that disrespecting the people of Telangana, despite the shared cultural ties between the Telugu states, was unacceptable.

Ilaiah reiterated his call for a public apology and threatened to prevent Telangana from allowing Pawan Kalyan's films to be screened if he did not retract his comments. He maintained that disparaging Telangana in a delicate political context was "terrible and unwarranted," even though he acknowledged the Telugu people's ongoing sense of brotherhood.

Ilaiah’s comments add to the rising political tension triggered by Pawan Kalyan’s recent statements, which have drawn widespread criticism from leaders across Telangana.



