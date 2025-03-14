Congress MLA attacks KTR, HYDRAA over real venture at Khajaguda lake

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy has accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of granting approvals to Vamsiram Builders for a large-scale real estate project in Survey No. 27/2 near Khajaguda lake in violation of norms when he was minister for municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) during the BRS regime. Anirudh alleged that the project is linked to a major scam and vowed to expose the issue in the ongoing Budget Session.

Speaking to media personnel in Hyderabad on Thursday, Anirudh Reddy claimed that Vamsiram Builders is developing an ultra-luxury residential project titled “Vamsiram Manhattan” spread over 15 acres near Khajaguda Lake. He alleged that K.T. Rama Rao, during his tenure as MA&UD minister, pressured officials to sanction all necessary approvals for the project despite clear violations of environmental and urban planning norms.

Anirudh also criticised HYDRAA for failing to take action against Vamsiram Builders despite his formal complaint regarding alleged encroachments on Khajaguda lake. “HYDRAA officials even refused to acknowledge my complaint. When I inquired about the matter, officials informed me that they had received strict instructions from higher authorities not to accept or acknowledge any complaints against the Vamsiram Manhattan project,” Anirudh alleged.

The Congress MLA asserted that he would raise this issue during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly and submit a formal complaint to the Speaker, urging him to forward it to HYDRAA for investigation. “The state government established HYDRAA to remove lake encroachments, yet the same agency is refusing to act against a developer blatantly violating the rules. This is a clear case of political influence protecting vested interests,” Anirudh remarked.