Congress, MIM Workers Exchange Fists in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: The supporters of AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain and Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan clashed in Asifnagar on Monday, leading to minor injuries to five persons from both sides.

Feroz's brother Rashed Khan said Congress workers went to attend a civic complaint in Feroz Gandhinagar, Asifnagar at around 4.30 pm when Majid Khan and his supporters met them on the way. Both sides exchanged abuses which escalated to a physical altercation in moments. The workers from both sides were seen punching one another.

Rasheed, who is also the TPCC secretary, said, "We were told by the residents (of Feroz Gandhinagar) that the AIMIM leaders are extorting money to complete sewer line works. Feroz and other Congress workers went there to attend that complaint."

A complaint was lodged with Humayunagar Police against the AIMIM MLA.