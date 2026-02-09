Congress, MIM in Rs 100 Cr Secret Deal to Defeat BJP: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress and AIMIM had entered into a “secret pact” involving Rs 100 crore to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Tower Circle in Karimnagar, the minister described the civic polls as a high-stakes contest and compared it to a kabaddi match, stating that the BJP represented ‘Team India’ while the Congress-MIM combine stood for ‘Team Pakistan’.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar led a rally along with BJP candidates, which passed through Revenue Gardens, Pratima Multiplex and the Martyrs’ Memorial before culminating at Tower Circle. The rally was attended by BJP Telangana in-charge and Maharashtra IT minister Ashish Shelar and former MP and actor Navneet Kaur.

The Union minister claimed that internal surveys indicating a BJP victory in at least 45 of the 60 corporation seats had caused panic among rival parties. He alleged that this had resulted in what he described as a “match-fixing” arrangement, with funds being used to influence voters. According to him, while Congress and MIM projected themselves as rivals, they were working together to stop the BJP in Karimnagar.

Calling upon voters to reject what he termed money-driven politics, Sanjay Kumar said the municipal election was an opportunity for the public to respond to the Congress, which he alleged had come to power on unrealistic promises. He asserted that a vote for the BJP would ensure accountability and protect urban residents from continued hardship.

The minister said he would take responsibility for Karimnagar and other municipalities by acting as a link between local bodies and the Central government. He alleged that the Congress government had failed to sanction funds for municipal development over the past two years.

He also cautioned voters against being misled by the Congress and the BRS, accusing them of collusive politics, and urged the electorate to reject both parties.

Concluding his address, Bandi Sanjay appealed to voters to support the BJP symbol, the Lotus, stating that it would help ensure corruption-free governance and enable Karimnagar’s development through direct Central assistance.